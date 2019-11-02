Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.