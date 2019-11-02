Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $166.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

