Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $475.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $464.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.62 on Monday, hitting $476.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,263. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $272.91 and a 12-month high of $478.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

