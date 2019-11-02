Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 61.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,219,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 6,205,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

