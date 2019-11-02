Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will report $62.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.29 million to $69.39 million. Chaparral Energy reported sales of $66.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year sales of $247.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.11 million to $262.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.57 million to $345.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,283,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 170,666 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 316,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHAP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 138,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,354. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 4.01.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

