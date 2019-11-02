Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Champion Iron stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.82. 416,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The company has a market cap of $814.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.15.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$277.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

