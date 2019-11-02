Cerity Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,006,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after buying an additional 1,814,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.85 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

