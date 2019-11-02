Cerity Partners LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

NYSE LLY opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

