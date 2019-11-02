Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 404,726 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 243,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after acquiring an additional 207,370 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,983,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

