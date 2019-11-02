Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

NYSE GIS opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.