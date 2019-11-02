Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,497,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $158.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.57.

