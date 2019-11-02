Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Philip Caldwell Sells 249,637 Shares

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £529,230.44 ($691,533.31).

LON CWR opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.61. The firm has a market cap of $316.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

