Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 19.1% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 12.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 131,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CRNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 365,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

