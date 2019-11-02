Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

