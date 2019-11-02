CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) rose 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 674,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 367,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

CEPU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

