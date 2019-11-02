Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CELG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,235. Celgene has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Celgene alerts:

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.95.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.