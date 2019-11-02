Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Celgene were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after buying an additional 929,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,630,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celgene by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after buying an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,270,000 after buying an additional 1,562,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $108.53 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

