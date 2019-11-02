Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of CE opened at $122.50 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

