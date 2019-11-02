Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of CE opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

