CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,255 shares of company stock worth $21,269,432 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

