CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44, 1,709,211 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,911,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 627,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 269.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 244,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

