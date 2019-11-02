Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Sells 3,012,253 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 65.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,012,253 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises about 1.9% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 12,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRC opened at $4.25 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

