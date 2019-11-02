Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Invests $2.29 Million in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 846,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Gulfport Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 637,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $495.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

