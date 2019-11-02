Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 201,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 142.7% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 59,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $198.26 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $243.02. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.