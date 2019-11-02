Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 340.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $5,539,000.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of CTLT opened at $49.63 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

