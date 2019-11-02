Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $20.16, approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 110,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.72.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

