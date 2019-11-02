Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $6.72. Casa Systems shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 3,032,471 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $559.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

