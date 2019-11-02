carVertical Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,692.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $61,692.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00217349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.01421893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

