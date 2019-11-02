Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $102.74. 607,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,320. Carter’s has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

