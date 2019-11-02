CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,215,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

