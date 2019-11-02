Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

