Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given “Hold” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

