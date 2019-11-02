Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 195,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 400,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

