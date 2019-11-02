CannabisCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,282.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 77% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $634,143.00 and $4,282.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

