Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CANG stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $870.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cango will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

