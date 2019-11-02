Canaccord Genuity Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $44.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 6,146,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $766,959 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.