Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 320.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.44% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.