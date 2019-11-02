Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.81.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $143.65 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

