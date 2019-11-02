Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 90,000 BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 376.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 760.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

