California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,841. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other California Resources news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at $437,404.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

