California Public Employees Retirement System Has $395.14 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Citigroup worth $395,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 376.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,963,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 30.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE:C opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

