California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.42% of Lockheed Martin worth $458,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $379.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

