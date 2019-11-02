California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Bank of America worth $578,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $239,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

