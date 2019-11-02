California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 319,918 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of NextEra Energy worth $875,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $235.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.04. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

