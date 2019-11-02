California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.72

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $17.42. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

