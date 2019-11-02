California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.72

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $17.42. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get California First National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.