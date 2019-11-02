Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 761,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

