Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 597,818 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 501,302 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 834,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 391,622 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,800 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.