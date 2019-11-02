Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of RUBI opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,222,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,463,050.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $339,625. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

