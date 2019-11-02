Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 333,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 66.6% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 145,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 327,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Cytosorbents Corp has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

