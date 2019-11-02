Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,303.20.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,344.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,276.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cable One has a 52 week low of $767.15 and a 52 week high of $1,353.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cable One by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Cable One by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cable One by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

